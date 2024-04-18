Nigeria Will Be A Major Global Economy Under Tinubu – Shettima

Under President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima is certain that Nigeria would emerge as a significant global economic power. This was said by Shettima during his reception of a team from the Commonwealth Enterprise Investment Council (CWEIC), which was headed by CEO Rosie Glazerbrook, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He claims that the Tinubu government is dedicated to establishing a previously unheard-of favorable climate that will allow investors, both domestic and foreign, to prosper. “This is being done through harnessing resources of the country’s youth population in digital technology, improving electricity supply, boosting production and manufacturing, among other initiatives of government,” he said

Shettima stated that the Federal Government, led by Tinubu, is committed to converting the nation’s population surplus into demographic advantages. He gave his word that the Tinubu government will use the youthful population’s resources to create a more developed and successful nation.

The Vice President said that Nigeria is open for business since the country has a pro-business leader who arose from the business community and has demonstrated a dedication to fostering the expansion of companies. According to him, the government is prepared to provide favorable conditions for the expansion of both domestic and international companies.

“By 2050, Nigeria will be the third most populous country in the world and only recently, an investment bank projected that by 2075 Nigeria’s economy will be the third largest in the world.

” It shows that the trajectory of global growth is facing Africa and Nigeria will make or mar that transition.

” So, the future belongs to Africa. If Nigeria works, Africa works. “You have come to Nigeria at the right time – a time when a pro-business government is at the helm of affairs in the country and we are ready for business – .”

On her part, Glazerbrook pledged the group’s support to the Nigerian government. She highlighted some of CWEIC’s forthcoming events both in Nigeria and outside.

The programmes, according to her were, the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum in London in 2025, and the proposed Trade and Investment Forum to be held in Nigeria in the second half of 2025.

She pledged the CWEIC’s support to the Nigerian economy, saying, “we want to help boost trade and investment into Nigeria.

“And equally support Nigerian businesses looking out to develop plans for more interactions with foreign partners.

“We will really like to look up to where we can encourage the Nigerian government and the business community to take advantage of the commonwealth market across the 56 countries and other partners in the Middle-East and North Africa,” she said

Also present were Founder of Zenith Bank, Chief Jim Ovia; Chairman of the CWEIC in Nigeria, Mr Olasupo Shasore; CWEIC Country Director, Nigeria, Mr Obinna Anyanwu, and representatives of partners and members of the Council from the public and private sectors.