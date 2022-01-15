fbpx

Nigeria Vs Sudan- Team News, Lineups, Predictions

January 15, 2022035
AFCON Trophy

After a well fought win against the group favorites, Egypt, The Nigerian Super Eagles look to secure their spot in the knockout stage as they face off against Sudan.

Nigeria is set to take on Sudan at the Roumde Adija Stadium, as the second group D fixtures kick off this afternoon. Nigeria, who are seeking their fourth continental title currently remain unbeaten in their last 6 fixtures, claiming five wins and a draw.

The Super Eagles who sit at the top spot of group D look to keep their form rolling as they aim to surpass their third place finish in Egypt three years ago.

Team News

Nigerian will have to make do without the former Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo, who was stretchered out in the 79th minute against their former opponents Egypt in their last group match.

His replacement will be the West Bromwich Albion player Semi Ajayi who will team up with William Troost-Ekong in the heart of the defence.

The super eagles squad still consists of the likes of Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Taiwo Awnoniyi and Joe Aribo.

The Sudanese side have failed to register a goal in their last sic competitive matches, but we expect there will be changes made in the attacking force of the side.

But as it remains their side will still consist of players like Yasmin Hamed, Mustafa ElFadni, Salaheldin Nemer, Mazin Mohamedein and Mustafa Karshoum.

Nigeria possible starting lineup

Okoye, Aina, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Sanusi, Aribo, Ndidi, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Simon,Awoniyi.

Sudan possible starting lineup

Abou; Elfadni, Nemer, Karshoum, Mohamedein; G Omer, Khidir, Al-Rasheed, A Omer; Nooh, Abdelrahman

Predictions

Nigeria 2-0 Sudan

Nigeria stuck to the game plan and secured a vital win against Egypt who should be their most difficult opponent in the group stages.

They will be boosted by that performance and we predict they will carry on that momentum into todays game and claim all three points against a floundering Sudan side.

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

