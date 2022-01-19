Nigeria vs Guinea Bissau- Team news, Lineups and Predictions

January 19, 2022 113

Nigeria became the latest side to qualify for the knockout stages with the likes of Cameroon and Morocco after a 3-1 victory over Sudan

Nigeria head into Wednesday’s game unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, picking up four wins and one draw after their unfortunate loss 1-0 at the hands of Central African Republic.

Guinea-Bissau suffered a huge blow to their chances of reaching the round of 16 as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Egypt last Saturday.

After putting on a defensive show for most of the game, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah turned up for the Pharaohs as he scored the only goal of the game in the 69th minute.

Prior to that, Baciro Cande’s men were held to an uneventful goalless draw by a resilient Sudan side when they locked horns at the Roumde Adjia Stadium last Tuesday. The Djurtus now need a win to keep their slim qualification hopes alive as they are currently level on one point with Sudan and two behind second-placed Egypt.

Guinea-Bissau Team News

Their Team will be boosted by the return of Jonas Mendes and Jorginho, who were in action against Egypt last time out after missing the opening game against Sudan through COVID-19.

However, goalkeeper Maurice Gomis and 30-year-old forward Joseph Mendes will play no part in Wednesday’s game as they are in isolation after recently testing positive for the virus.

Nigeria Team News

The Super Eagles have already secured their place in the round of 16, Eguavoen could make a few changes down the spine of the team, with key players like Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, and Moses Simon rested.

While we expect to see an unchanged backline, Huesca midfielder Kelechi Nwakali could earn his first starting role after two decent cameos off the bench in the first two games.

Further up the pitch, Ahmed Musa made his first appearance at the tournament when he came on as a 65th-minute substitute against Sudan last time out and the veteran forward could come in for his first starting appearance.

Guinea-Bissau possible starting lineup:

Mendes; Cande, Mane, Sangante, Encada; Cassama, Nogueira; Pele, Piqueti, Ambri, Balde

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Aina, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Sanusi; Nwakali, Onyeka; Chukweze, Iheanacho, Musa; Awoniyi

Predictions

Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria

Nigeria has been one of the most dominant sides at the tournament and will look to sound their name as genuine title contenders by picking up three wins from their opening three games. While we expect Guinea-Bissau to put up a valiant fight, we anticipate the Super Eagles will come out victorious in this one