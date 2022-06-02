Nigeria Vital To AfCFTA Implementation -Freight Forwarders

June 2, 2022 72

Mr Francis Omotosho, Registrar of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders Academy (AfCFTA), has stated that Nigeria’s division is hindering the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Omotosho, who spoke in Lagos on Tuesday, said numerous hurdles to trade in Nigeria.

He lamented the government’s lack of commitment to removing current trade barriers, adding that the country lacked the necessary trade infrastructure. Omotosho further stated that for Nigeria to fully profit from the AfCFTA, the border posts must be reopened, and the rail links must be properly maintained.

“Yes, the unity of Nigeria is affecting AfCFTA. Africa is the continent, and Nigeria is leading the continent, made up of 55 countries. In terms of trade, Nigeria is leading because we have the highest population and the highest landmark. In the North American continent, the United States of America is leading, and it has 50 countries, and they are united, which is why you can see that trade is moving smoothly.

“Canada has the highest landmark, anyway. When you come to Asia, China is leading, and there are over 49 countries. China is united with a large landmark and population.”