Nigeria Uploads 150,000 Missing Travel Documents to INTERPOL System

The Federal Government on Monday said it has uploaded about 150,000 stolen and lost travel documents to the INTERPOL Global System (IPSG) in Lyon, France.

This makes Nigeria the first African country and 54th in the world to achieve this exercise.

A statement by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), said that the exercise was carried out by the INTERPOL i-24/7 Desk, a major system supporting arm, manned by Officers of the NIS in Abuja.

The statement was signed by the Service spokesman, Mr Sunday James, on Tuesday.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service INTERPOL i-24/7 Desk a major INTERPOL system supporting Arm, manned by Officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service at the unit in the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters, Abuja has successfully uploaded about 150,000 Stolen and Lost Travel Documents (STLD) to INTERPOL Global System (IPSG) in Lyon, France seamlessly and successfully.

“This integration according to INTERPOL Police Global System (IPSG) is the first in Africa and 54th in the World; by implication, this feat has enabled Nigeria to upload all SLTD to IPSG-Lyon, France through a secure channel,” the statement read in part.

The NIS spokesman added that the success was achieved with support from the IPSG, United States National Central Bureau (USNCB) Washington, National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, and the NIS team.

He said that the Comptroller General, NIS, Mr. Muhammad Babandede has been updated on the development by the team.

“The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede MFR was updated in a brief on this development by the team in view of the report received of the success so far recorded and placement of Nigeria as the first (1st) in Africa and 54th in the world by the Interpol Global system Index, confirming the successful integration and uploading of such quantity of Stolen and Lost Travel Documents (SLTD) among member nations on the Interpol Global System (IPSG).

Mr James maintained that the Nigerian SLTD detection and tracking system domiciled at the NIS Headquarters has successfully yielded results and worth appreciating by Nigerians and the global Community.

He stated that the move by the NIS will reduce the attempts and deliberate acts of identity theft, frauds, and other organised crimes perpetrated globally using Stolen and Lost Travel Documents (SLTD).

Source: Channels TV