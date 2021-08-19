Nigeria Unveils List For U-19 Volleyball Boys World Championship

August 19, 2021 121

Sani Mohammed, Nigeria’s U-19 volleyball team coach has released a final 12-man list for the 2021 FIVB U-19 Boys World Championship.

The tournament will take place in Iran from 24th August to 4th September 2021, Nigeria has been grouped with Iran, Poland and Guatemala.

Captain

The team will be captained by Kano Pillars player, Michael Abari and assisted by Jerry Kinze who plays for Nasa Thunder VC. Regulars like OFFA VC’s Abdulquadri Jaiyeola, COAS Spikers’ Vincent Mathias and NSCDC’s Ozokoye Pascal also made the list.

Objective

“The boys are ready to make Nigeria proud at the FIVB World Championship. At the last World Championship, Nigeria finished 14th which is encouraging. This time around, we want to improve our performance.” Coach Mohammed revealed the team’s objective.

READ ALSO: Shippers Council Moves To Curb Excessive Charges

“It is our prayer that the boys have an injury-free tournament, play well and eventually get clubs to sign them after the championship.”

To finalise their preparations, the team played warm-up games against Kaduna and Abuja selected teams. They will depart the country on Thursday from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

See full list

Jerry Kinze (Nasa Thunder VC)

Vincent Mathias (COAS Spikers)

Abdulquadri Jaiyeola (OFFA VC)

Quadri Ogunboyejo (Legacy)

Oyewole Oyedepo (OFFA VC)

Timothy Ogwulumba (Sunshine Spikers)

Paul Ogwulumba (Sunshine Spikers)

Farouk Lucky (Kano Pillars)

Michael Abari (Kano Pillars)

Michael Digil (Kada Emeralds)

Mathias Peter (Kada Emeralds) and

Ozokoye Pascal (Plateau Rocks).