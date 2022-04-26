Nigeria Unable To Access N100bn UN Climate Fund – NiMet

April 26, 2022 91

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet condemned the incapability of Nigeria and other African countries to access the N100bn United Nations climate fund required to alleviate the impact of climate change in Africa.

NiMet’s Director-General, Prof Mansur Matazu, divulged at the ceremony of the 2022 edition of the Regional Climate Outlook Forum on the Seasonal Forecasting of Agro-Hydro-Climate Characteristics for the Sahelian and Sudanian regions of West Africa and Sahel.

Matazu, represented by an official of NiMet, Mailadi Misau, said African nations could not access the fund because of the complexities of accessing it.

He said, “There is a UN intervention for the provision of global climate fund which is supposed to be accessible to all countries; unfortunately, African countries cannot access this fund because of the complexity of accessing it.

“The developed nation have pledged about N100bn annually to combat climate change, especially in Africa. Unfortunately, the process of accessing this fund is so tedious and I don’t think any African country has been able to access anything significant from the fund.”

Matazu argued that civilised nations caused climate change in Europe and America, yet accessing funds meant to mitigate its impact had remained herculean.

“And the interesting thing is that Africa did not cause climate change, it was caused essentially by Europe and Americans, they exploited the situation and damaged our climate and now we have to bear the impact,” the NiMet boss stated.

On the unpredictable weather conditions across the globe, Matazu stated that the situation was beyond human control but explained that it was possible to adapt to or mitigate the effects of adverse weather if NiMet could obtain a forecast of the expected weather condition in time.

The representative of the World Meteorological Organisation, Bernard Gomez, stated that putting enough funds to mitigate the adverse effect of climate change was a worthy one.