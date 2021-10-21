fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria, Turkey Sign 8 MoUs On Defense, Energy, Others

October 21, 20210104
Nigeria, Turkey Sign 8 MoUs On Defense, Energy, Others

On the first day, of the two-day visit of Turkey President, Recep Erdoğan, to Nigeria, eight Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed.

Included in the Agreements and MoUs are major economic sectors such as energy, Defense, Mining and HydroCarbons among others.

Disclosing this was President Muhammadu Buhari, who played host to the Turkish leader, in a statement released by his media aide Femi Adesina.

Buhari said, ‘As a positive outcome, eight major Agreements/MoUs on a number of the key sectors including Energy, Defense Industry, Mining and HydroCarbons among others were signed today. We have agreed that implementation is to commence immediately.”

READ ALSO: Alibaba Sees Six Percent Jump In Shares After Founder’s Europe Trip

Buhari expressed hope in deepened economic ties between both Nigeria and Turkey following Erdoğan’s meeting with a Joint Session of Nigeria and Turkish Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Erdoğan, on his part, also hoped for an expansion in the trade volumes between both nations, projecting a $5 billion increase.

He said, “However, we still believe that this level of trade we have achieved is far from being adequate. We hope and pray that we will be expanding our trade volume up to 5 billion dollars immediately.

“We hope that the relations between the two nations will be further developed on the basis of a win-win scenario and mutual respect.”

Trade volume between both countries stands at $754 million, as of 2020, making Nigeria the Eurasian nation’s top trading destination in sub-Saharan Africa.

Before departing the country, Erdoğan is expected to make appearances at the Turkey-Africa 3rd Economy and Business Summit slated for October 21 and a two-day Turkey-Africa 3rd Partnership Summit to be held on 17 December 2021.

About Author

Nigeria, Turkey Sign 8 MoUs On Defense, Energy, Others
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 14, 20140218

Apapa Port Reopens For Business

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Almost two weeks after the Nigeria’s premier port, Apapa Quay, was shut down by irate freight forwarders over outrageous charges, the port has been re-opene
Read More
May 23, 20130179

CBN Renews Commitment to Provide Secure Payment System

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has said that the apex bank remained committed to realising the vision of pr
Read More
November 28, 20130153

CBN Takes Precaution Ahead of 2015 Election

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria is taking precautions ahead of possible surge in fiscal spending during elections in 2015. The deputy governor of CBN, Kingsley
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.