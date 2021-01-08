Nigeria Transmits All-Time High Of 5,552.80MW Of Power

January 8, 2021 31

As of 8:15 PM on Wednesday, Nigeria Transmitted an all-time high of 5,552.80 Mega Watts of Power, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

Disclosing this is the General Manager of Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement.

She said that the generation was the country’s all-time high power generation, more than the 5,520.40 Mega Watts its generated on October 30, 2020.

Mbah said that the increase in power generation was proof of the country’s ability to grow under the vision of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Nigeria currently has the power-generating capacity of over 8,000 Mega Watts, but has been able to transmit just 50.08Hz.

The Acting Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, has urged all in the power sector to ensure that the generation of power in the country is sustained and work together with the TCN.

He said, “TCN will continue to build more substations as well as install additional transformers in various substations nationwide.

“It is also restringing old transmission lines to further increase their capacity to transmit more bulk electricity for Discos nationwide.”