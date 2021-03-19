Nigeria To Take Delivery Of Six Super Tucano Aircraft In July – Garba Shehu

March 19, 2021 146

The presidency has announced that Nigeria will in July receive six Super Tucano aircraft ordered by the federal government from the United States.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said six more of the aircraft will arrive shortly after.

Writing via his Twitter handle on Thursday, Shehu said 14 Nigerian pilots are currently training in Georgia ahead of the delivery.

“The Super Tucanos came off the production line in Jacksonville Florida and are now being equipped and flight tested. Nigerian pilots and maintenance personnel are training on these planes. Currently, the construction is ongoing, which will house the aircraft,” he wrote.

“At present, five Nigerian Super Tucanos are at Moody AFB in Georgia for pilot and maintainer training. The two companies released images of the sixth aircraft, which also will be flown to Moody, in a jungle camouflage scheme.”

He quoted Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), the contractor involved, as saying Nigerian air force pilots will train in the aircraft before their delivery.

Six of the twelve Super Tucanos are on track to arrive in mid-July 2021. With the remaining six shortly after that. There are 14 Nigerian pilots currently training at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/bFXrQWmXSV — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 18, 2021