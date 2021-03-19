fbpx
Nigeria To Take Delivery Of Six Super Tucano Aircraft In July – Garba Shehu

Nigeria To Take Delivery Of Six Super Tucano Aircraft In July – Garba Shehu

March 19, 2021
The presidency has announced that Nigeria will in July receive six Super Tucano aircraft ordered by the federal government from the United States.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said six more of the aircraft will arrive shortly after.

Writing via his Twitter handle on Thursday, Shehu said 14 Nigerian pilots are currently training in Georgia ahead of the delivery.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 19, 2021

“The Super Tucanos came off the production line in Jacksonville Florida and are now being equipped and flight tested. Nigerian pilots and maintenance personnel are training on these planes. Currently, the construction is ongoing, which will house the aircraft,” he wrote.

“At present, five Nigerian Super Tucanos are at Moody AFB in Georgia for pilot and maintainer training. The two companies released images of the sixth aircraft, which also will be flown to Moody, in a jungle camouflage scheme.”

He quoted Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), the contractor involved, as saying Nigerian air force pilots will train in the aircraft before their delivery.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

