Nigeria To Start Rice Exportation To Egypt

Nigeria to soon start rice exportation to Egypt, as the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tiamin Rice Company.

The deal is expected to enhance the processing and sale of rice locally and internationally.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Managing Director of Tiamin Rice Company, Aliyu Ibrahim, in Abuja, it was disclosed that the initiative was aimed at the cultivation of quality rice paddy by RIFAN, while Tiamin processes and packages with state-of-the-art milling technology for sale locally and internationally, particularly to Egypt.

He added that the MoU, which would be operational for a period of two years was signed at the company’s 600-metric tonnes per hour capacity mill in Bauchi State.

“RIFAN and Tiamin share a common agenda in the area of rice farming and milling.

“This is to ensure a sustainable supply chain management of rice under a partnership that seeks to produce, mill and package processed rice of the highest quality for export and local trading.

“With a combined capacity of 920 tonnes per hour from its two mills in Kano and Bauchi states, Tiamin Rice is one of the largest producers of rice in Nigeria,” he said.

Noting that the company has a 10,000 hectare rice farm in Udubo, Bauchi State, Aliyu said Tiamin had “benefited from six different development finance interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

What the rice exportation plan means for Nigeria

As Nigeria’s rice importation from the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA), one of the largest rice exporters in the world, dropped by 98.4% to 15 metric tonnes between January and July 2022, as against the 957 metric tonnes imported during the corresponding period of 2021, BizWatch Nigeria understands that the development signals that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government’s drive to boost local production of the food staple in the country is yielding positive results.

Nigeria is now self-sufficient in rice production, such that it can now export to other countries.