Nigeria To Seek Foreign Investment Partners in Hydrogen Production

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to working with genuine investors to fully realize the country’s natural gas resource’s potential for national growth and development. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), made the announcement during a talk at the Americas Energy Summit and Exhibition in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

According to Louis Ibah, the minister’s Spokesperson, in a statement issued on Thursday, Nigeria is open for business and prepared to collaborate with global businesses and nations with the necessary technology and expertise to exploit the country’s hydrogen potential.

“We extend an invitation to international partners, stakeholders and investors to collaborate with us in unlocking the full potential of our natural gas resources. Recognising the importance of innovation and diversification in the energy sector, Nigeria actively explores opportunities in hydrogen production and deployment,” Ekpo said.

He acknowledged hydrogen’s transformative potential in reducing carbon emissions and fostering a sustainable energy future. “The Nigerian government is actively setting up the framework for a sustainable energy future.

“In this pursuit, we are seeking collaborations with countries that have developed expertise and capacity in hydrogen technologies. We believe that international partnerships are essential in fostering knowledge exchange and leveraging collective capabilities for the advancement of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy solution,” he added.

The conference had as its theme “The Role of Natural Gas, LNG & Hydrogen in Decarbonising Global Energy Markets”. The Nigerian gas minister described the theme as not just timely, but also critical as the world explores sustainable solutions to combat the challenges of climate change.

According to him, international collaboration has become paramount, as the world confronts the challenges of climate change. He explained that Nigeria was steadfast in its commitment to working closely with global partners to exchange knowledge, share best practices and collectively address the challenges and opportunities presented by the dynamic energy landscape.

Ekpo said Nigeria had emerged as a key player in the global energy landscape, particularly in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector.

The minister said the government declared 2021 to 2030 as the “Decade of Gas” in Nigeria, an initiative that underscored a commitment to leveraging gas as a cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternative to mitigating the impact of climate change while meeting growing energy demands.

“As the 5th largest exporter of LNG, our nation plays a crucial role in meeting the energy needs of nations worldwide. The sustained growth of the LNG sector in Nigeria reflects our unwavering commitment to responsible energy production and supply,” he said.