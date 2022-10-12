Nigeria To Secure 85% Foreign Railway Loan

The Kaduna/Kano and Port-Harcourt/Maiduguri rail service projects still requires approval for 85% of the foreign loan component, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

This was revealed by the transportation minister, Mu’azu Sambo, during a Monday press conference in Abuja.

The minister said that, of the 15% that Nigeria was expected to pay, the ministry had been funding the projects purely via appropriations.

Nevertheless, he stated that the 15% obligation of the Federal Government for the Kaduna/Kano rail had been fully paid to the contractors and that the project would be supported through allocation until the remaining 85% was supplied.

“We have been driving these two projects solely through appropriation, which is the 15 per cent that Nigeria is supposed to contribute.”

NNPC To Make Final Investment Decision On $25bn Gas Pipeline Project

