fbpx
Nigeria To Save $700m Annually From Sugar Backward Integration – Dangote

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERMANUFACTURINGNEWSLETTER

Nigeria To Save $700m Annually From Sugar Backward Integration – Dangote

May 28, 20210167
Nigeria To Save $700m Annually From Sugar Backward Integration - Dangote

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc says Nigeria will save about $700million of foreign exchange yearly from sugar production self-sufficiency if the government is diligent with the sugar backward integration policy.

Speaking at the company’s 15th Annual General Meeting in Lagos, the Chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery, Aliko Dangote, stressed that the backward integration will reduce imports of raw sugar and conserve forex used for importation for other purposes.

He warned that distortions in the sugar master plan framework would be a setback for self-sufficiency in sugar production.

Dangote said, “If the National Sugar Master Plan is followed strictly and the players all follow the rules, the country will be better for it as Nigeria will save between $600m and $700m annually as forex.”

According to him, the backward integration policy of Dangote Sugar Refinery is recording significant progress as the company is irrevocably committed to the policy.

READ ALSO: Lagos To Close Eko Bridge For 10 Weeks

He told shareholders that despite the disruptions in the economy occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s production volume rose by 13.7 per cent to 743,858 tonnes in the financial year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 654,071 tonnes in 2019.

He said the company posted a group turnover of N214.3billion, a 33 per cent increase over the N161.1billion in 2019, while its sales volume rose by 6.9 per cent from 684,487 tonnes in 2019 to 731,701 tonnes in 2020.

According to Dangote, the improvements are due to operations optimisation strategy despite disruption caused by civil unrest in last quarter of the year.

About Author

Nigeria To Save $700m Annually From Sugar Backward Integration – Dangote
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

September 29, 2015899

Recapitalization: 285 Capital Market Operators Meet Requirement Ahead of Sept 30 Deadline

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Findings have revealed that a total of 285 capital market operators have so far complied with the new minimum capital market requirement ahead of Wednesday,
Read More
Premier League: EPL Fixtures, Updated Table & Top Scorers NEWSLETTERSPORTS
February 13, 20210552

Premier League: EPL Fixtures, Updated Table & Top Scorers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Another football weekend across Europe as the English Premier League (EPL) returns with a mouthwatering encounter between top four contenders. The matchday
Read More
Tony Momoh: All You Need To Know About Nigeria's Former Minister of Information [ MAIN ]NEWSNEWSLETTER
February 1, 20210246

Tony Momoh: All You Need To Know About Nigeria’s Former Minister of Information

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Veteran journalist and former Minister of Information and Culture Prince Tony Momoh passed on, reflecting on the life lived, here are a few things to know a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.