fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsNEWS

Nigeria To Resume Administering Second Dose Of COVID Vaccines From August 10

August 7, 2021086
Nigeria To Resume Administering Second Dose Of COVID Vaccines From August 10

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 announced on Saturday that Nigeria will commence administering the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines beginning on August 10.

The Director of Press, PSC on COVID-19, Willie Bassey, disclosed the development via a statement that was issued in Abuja.

He noted that the commencement of the second batch vaccination is relevant considering the fact that Nigeria is currently combating the third wave of the pandemic.

“The PSC has received over four million doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the U.S. Government to Nigeria.

“In view of the above, the inoculation is scheduled from Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, off Airport road, Abuja,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ngige Threatens To Replace Striking Resident Doctors

On August 1, the Federal Government took delivery of 4.08m doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the United States.

The vaccine doses were received by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on behalf of the federal government and stored at the country’s National Strategic Cold Store near Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The Moderna vaccine has the approval of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), it was listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for emergency use.

This batch of the Moderna vaccine is the second that has been delivered to Nigeria, the country had depleted its initial four million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine received from the COVAX facility.

About Author

Nigeria To Resume Administering Second Dose Of COVID Vaccines From August 10
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 21, 20140138

President Jonathan Moves To Cut Fuel Subsidies In Half Over Oil Decline

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In a bid to reduce spending after a retreat in global crude prices, President Goodluck Jonathan has made moves to cut fuel subsidies in half. According to t
Read More
September 18, 20140131

Minister Of Tourism May Be Sacked Soon

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It has been reported that President Goodluck Jonathan maybe shopping for a replacement for the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Edem Duke. According to the
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
May 29, 20130141

NACCIMA Seeks to Partner With FG on Power Sector Road Map

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has been urged to consider the use of alternative and renewable energy sources for power generation as thiswould increase the nation&
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.