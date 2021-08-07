Nigeria To Resume Administering Second Dose Of COVID Vaccines From August 10

August 7, 2021 86

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 announced on Saturday that Nigeria will commence administering the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines beginning on August 10.

The Director of Press, PSC on COVID-19, Willie Bassey, disclosed the development via a statement that was issued in Abuja.

He noted that the commencement of the second batch vaccination is relevant considering the fact that Nigeria is currently combating the third wave of the pandemic.

“The PSC has received over four million doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the U.S. Government to Nigeria.

“In view of the above, the inoculation is scheduled from Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, off Airport road, Abuja,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ngige Threatens To Replace Striking Resident Doctors

On August 1, the Federal Government took delivery of 4.08m doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the United States.

The vaccine doses were received by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on behalf of the federal government and stored at the country’s National Strategic Cold Store near Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The Moderna vaccine has the approval of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), it was listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for emergency use.

This batch of the Moderna vaccine is the second that has been delivered to Nigeria, the country had depleted its initial four million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine received from the COVAX facility.