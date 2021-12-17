Nigeria Set To Recieve ₦329.53B For Cash Transfer Programme

December 17, 2021 73

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) hinted in its 36th teleconference meeting communique released on Thursday that the World Bank is rolling out an $800 million (₦329.53 billion at official exchange rate) facility designed to fund a large-scale Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme in Nigeria.

It said the fund was made known to the governors by the World Bank Country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri, during the meeting, according to the communique which was signed by the NGF Chairman, Kayode Fayemi.

The communique read in part, “Forum members also listened to the World Bank Country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri, on the rollout of a World Bank-financed $800 million facility designed to fund a large-scale Conditional Cash Transfer programme across the country.

“The forum thereafter resolved that the governor of each state will establish and chair a steering committee to oversee the Conditional Cash Transfer initiative to ensure that the programme aligns with the vision of the state government.”

The NGF further stated that it received a presentation from the humanitarian ministry on the cash transfer programmes of the government.