“Nigeria To Receive 6 Super Tucanos Combat Aircraft Mid-July” – Presidency

Nigeria is expected to receive 6 of the 12 Super Tucanos ordered from the United States in mid-July 2021, the Presidency said on Tuesday.

According to Garba Shehu, The Presidential Spokesman, 14 Nigerian pilots are currently training with the aircraft at the Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.

Mr. Garba posted a video of what appeared to be test-flight operations on his verified Twitter handle.

Six of the twelve Super Tucanos are on track to arrive in mid-July 2021. With the remaining six shortly after that. There are 14 Nigerian pilots currently training at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) April 13, 2021

The video was credited to the Sierra Nevada Corporation, a private American aerospace firm.

The announcement comes after the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, appeared before a committee of lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Monday.

The committee is reviewing the purchase, use, and control of arms, ammunition, and related hardware by the military, paramilitary, and other law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.