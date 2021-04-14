fbpx
"Nigeria To Receive 6 Super Tucanos Combat Aircraft Mid-July" – Presidency

April 14, 2021
Nigeria is expected to receive 6 of the 12 Super Tucanos ordered from the United States in mid-July 2021, the Presidency said on Tuesday.

According to Garba Shehu, The Presidential Spokesman, 14 Nigerian pilots are currently training with the aircraft at the Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.

Mr. Garba posted a video of what appeared to be test-flight operations on his verified Twitter handle.

The video was credited to the Sierra Nevada Corporation, a private American aerospace firm.

The announcement comes after the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, appeared before a committee of lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Monday.

The committee is reviewing the purchase, use, and control of arms, ammunition, and related hardware by the military, paramilitary, and other law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

Adepeju Aina
