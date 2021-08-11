Nigeria To Receive 176,000 Jabs Of J&J Vaccine

August 11, 2021 133

Nigeria will on Wednesday receive 176,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, confirmed this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the J&J vaccine, like the AstraZeneca, is safe and efficient against coronavirus disease, including the deadlier Delta variant.

The J&J vaccine is a single-shot vaccine.

It is expected to boost Nigeria’s COVID-19 fight with the Delta variant sparking fears of a third wave of the pandemic.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Dr. Shuaib announced that the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme would commence soon.

The exercise had earlier been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but it was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to a spokesperson in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

The need for the rollout of the second batch of the vaccines has, however, become crucial as Nigeria gradually returns to seeing a spike in infections.