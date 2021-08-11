fbpx

Nigeria To Receive 176,000 Jabs Of J&J Vaccine

August 11, 20210133
Nigeria will on Wednesday receive 176,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, confirmed this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the J&J vaccine, like the AstraZeneca, is safe and efficient against coronavirus disease, including the deadlier Delta variant.

The J&J vaccine is a single-shot vaccine.

READ ALSO: FG Announces New Date For Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccine

It is expected to boost Nigeria’s COVID-19 fight with the Delta variant sparking fears of a third wave of the pandemic.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Dr. Shuaib announced that the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme would commence soon.

The exercise had earlier been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but it was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to a spokesperson in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

The need for the rollout of the second batch of the vaccines has, however, become crucial as Nigeria gradually returns to seeing a spike in infections.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

