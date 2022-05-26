fbpx

Nigeria To Receive 105k Tonnes Of Fertilizer Raw Material From Russia, Canada

May 26, 2022
Nigeria is set to receive 105,000 tonnes of fertilizer raw material from Russia, and Canada on June 3 and June 6, 2022 respectively.

This was made known by Uche Orji, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) during a ministerial press briefing on Thursday.

Orji stated that the Russia-Nigeria potassium link has been re-established in spite of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The expected Russian and Canadian potassium used for blending fertiliser is also part of efforts to ramp up production of the commodity in time for use by farmers in the current farming season.

He further affirmed that the current administration has so far committed over ₦100 billion into the implementation of the ongoing Second Niger Bridge project under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

According to him, only ₦19 billion had been expended on the project before the coming of the current administration. He added that the money committed to the project and others including the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge, and Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway was part of the $300 million recovered from the Abacha loot.

Top 7 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Developments To Watch In West Africa

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

