Nigeria To Organize Investment, Security Summit In Paris – Garba Shehu

The Federal Government has stated that it is hosting a Nigeria International Partnership Forum (NIPF), a high-level event, to support and reinforce Nigeria’s engagement at the Paris Peace Forum.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday arrived in Paris on an official trip during which he would be involved in the Paris Peace Forum.

President Buhari’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement released on Tuesday, in Abuja, stated that the one-day NIPF would assemble the Nigerian and French governments as well as their private sectors in wide-ranging discussions.

He stated that the focal point of the talks would be on security, regional stability, trade and industrialization, with the goal of drawing investments to Nigeria and covering existing infrastructure gaps.

”Additionally, it will spotlight Nigeria’s immense trade and investment opportunities, reset false and distorted narratives about Nigeria, and shed light on the efforts, initiatives and successes achieved in both the public and private sectors, as the country charts a trajectory of recovery from the COVID-19 induced global economic downturn,” he said.

Shehu disclosed that the highlights of the Forum would be President Buhari’s participation at the forum where he would be delivering the Keynote address.

He also noted that speakers and panelists at the NIPF would include top Nigerian and French government functionaries, alongside attendance by Ministers and Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as Nigerian and French private sector operators.

Other participants at the forum include the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Directors General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the French Development Agency.

Presidents of the African Development Bank and African Export-Import Bank; the French Minister of Foreign Trade and Economy; and Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Munguno, would also be attending the event.

He said: ”Nigeria’s private sector participation at the Forum is to be led by the President of the Nigeria-France Business Council, Abdulsamad Rabi’u.

”Leading business executives, across financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas will seize the platform to share experiences and perspectives on doing business in Africa’s largest economy, as well as their outlook on the future.

”The high-level event, on the sidelines of the annual Paris Peace Forum, which holds from 11th to 13th November, 2021, will also draw attendance from Nigerians and Africans in France and the wider diaspora, the global business and investment community, Diplomats, Civil Society Organisations, as well as Nigerian, French and international media organisations.

”The invitation-only event will take place at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris on Nov. 10, 2021,” Shehu added.