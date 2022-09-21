Nigeria To Fight Insecurity With Satellite Imagery

The Federation’s Surveyor General’s Office has vowed that the federal government of Nigeria will work with security agencies on the creation and use of a 3D interactive map to aid security agents in the fight against insecurity and instability in the nation.

The commitment was made by Surveyor General Abdulganiyu Adebomehin at a one-day conference with members from the Office of the National Security Adviser, the military, and other security agencies.

I. Michael, Abu’s Head of Press and Public Relations, signed the statement. He remarked that, given the country’s current level of insecurity, any solution to the problem must be implemented.

He said, “Defence and security operations can hardly be achieved without undertaking critical surveying and mapping that can help in defining locations or areas of incidents covering all manners of unjustified actions against government and the state.

“Such actions may include armed banditry and robbery, insurgency and other act of terrorism, kidnapping and abduction, invasions and smuggling.

“The activities of the various groups of armed criminals culminating into the insecurity facing the country today formed the contention and confrontation of our gallant military and other security agencies to restore a sense of security countrywide.”