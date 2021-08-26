fbpx

Nigeria To Begin Manufacturing Aircraft By 2023 – Sirika

August 26, 2021051
The Federal Government has disclosed that it is set to collaborate with Magnus aircraft industry in Hungary to begin the complete manufacturing of aircraft in Nigeria by 2023.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, during his inspection visit t to the Magnus Aircraft Industry in Pogany, Hungary.

He stated that the partnership would see the company assembly airplanes in Nigeria, from start to finish.

“If we venture with them, we may start with assembling plants and later manufacturing,” Sirika said.

The minister explained that the Magnus aircraft was a good military training airplane that has an aerobatic maneuver and is made of fully composite materials high strength and very lightweight.

Sirika noted that aerobatics is the practice of flying manoeuvres involving aircraft attitudes that are not used in normal flights. Aerobatics are performed in airplanes and gliders for training, recreation, entertainment, and sport.

Sirika further expressed satisfaction with the features and more than willing to facilitate the production of the aeroplanes in Nigeria, saying one of the significant features of the Magnus aircraft is that it uses normal car petrol and outperforms any training aircraft of its kind”

Sirika who was invited by the company said the proposed partnership with the aircraft-making firm will be subjected to further analysis to verify the market and government willingness to partner with a significant amount of money and logistics.

He stated that the local production of aircraft in the igeria will facilitate the growth of Nigeria as a regional aviation superpower as it will also come with maintenance and repair facilities that will attract patronage from neighbouring countries.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

