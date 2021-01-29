fbpx
Nigeria Takes FID On $3bn Brass Fertiliser Project

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria Takes FID On $3bn Brass Fertiliser Project

January 29, 2021027
Nigeria Takes FID On $3bn Brass Fertiliser Project

Nigeria has taken a final investment decision, FID, on the $3bn Brass Fertiliser Project, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation said on on Friday.

The country’s first methanol and ammonia production complex would be situated in Odioma, Brass Island in Bayelsa state and operated by Brass Fertiliser & Petrochemical Co (BFPCL), a joint venture between NNPC, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board and Thailand’s DSV Engineering.

The project is logistically well positioned to serve the large, growing and captive market for urea and ammonia in Sub-Sahara Africa and exporting methanol to the global market.

“Today’s significant milestone of achieving an FID symbolises the full support of the fed govt for the construction & operation of the first methanol plant in Nigeria,” NNPC said on Twitter.

The project will bring in $3bn in foreign direct investment and create 30,000 jobs during its construction and 5,000 during its operation.

READ ALSO: Court Orders Shell To Pay Compensation To Nigerian Farmers

The plant is expected produce 770,000 metric tons per annum of ammonia, 1.3 million metric tons per annum of urea and 1.75 million metric tons per annum of methanol, according to information on BFPCL’s website.

The methanol plant will use gas from unexploited fields as its feedstock and the project will also involve the development of pipelines and a gas processing plant.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Limited, Chief Ben Okoye, while receiving the Certificate of Occupancy for the land allocated for the construction of the plant at the Brass Island recently, described the project as the single biggest private sector company in Africa with a $1 billion equity fund.

He added that the project was capable of transforming the state’s economy and that of the country as a whole.

Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria Takes FID On $3bn Brass Fertiliser Project
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

October 1, 2014132

LASACO Tasks Outdoor Advertising Practitioners On Cover

The Group Managing Director of LASACO Assurance Plc, Mr. Olusola Ladipo-Ajayi, has advised outdoor advertising practitioners to take advantage of insurance to protect themselves from unforeseeable los
Read More
Nigerian Stock Market BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 31, 2016046

Stock Market Sees Modest Rebound With N43bilion Gain

The Nigerian stock market, on Tuesday, August 30, bolted back with a modest leap,clearing the previous day’s decline as investors gained a total of N43 billion. The market capitalisation which i
Read More
FG Suspends Issuance of New Free Trade Zone Licenes NEWSLETTERSOCIETY
September 16, 2016068

Lekki Free Zone Host Communities to Get N740million Compensation

A total of N740,461,432 was on Thursday, September 15, approved by Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, as compensation for host communities of Parcel B, comprising Yegunda, Abomiti and Internationa
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon