Nigeria Stock Market Records Steep Loss, As Investors Lose N360bn

June 23, 2021 78

The Nigerian stock market closed the trading day in another loss, as investors lost N360bn and the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 1.81 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.72 trillion against the N20.08 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 37.847.07 from 38,545.3.

The volume of shares slightly increased to 218.27 million from the 209.21 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,524 against 3,390.

Share values grew to N2.7 billion against N1.76 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

FIDSON: Closed at N5.06 kobo, up 10 percent.

VITAFOAM: Closed at N13.60 kobo, up 9.68 percent.

REDSTAREX: Closed at N3.67 kobo, up 9.55 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.24 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.21 kobo, up 5 percent.

READ ALSO: Twitterban: ECOWAS Restrains FG From ‘Unlawfully Imposing Sanctions’ On Twitter Users

Top Losers

AIRTELAFRI: Closed at N753.30 kobo, down 10 percent

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.38 kobo, down 7.32 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.51 kobo, down 6.48 percent.

LEARNAFRCA: Closed at N1.01 kobo, down 6.48 percent.

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N0.91 kobo, down 6.19 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 42.44 million shares traded by investors.

Following was VITAFOAM with a share volume of 20.13 million.

DANGSUGAR follows with 17.63 million shares.

Others are FBNH with shares of 12.39 million and ACCESS with 11.51 million shares.