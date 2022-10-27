Nigeria Stock Market On A 3-day Bullish Streak

The Nigerian equities market finished in the green, on Wednesday, for the third time in a row, with the NGX benchmark index gaining 16 basis points to settle at 44,859.78 points. As a result, the market’s year-to-date (YTD) return increased to 5.0% from 4.9% the previous trading day.

The overall volume traded fell by 41.3% while the value exchanged increased by 24.0% to 93.5 million units and 3.4 billion dollars, respectively. GEREGU, STERLNBANK, and ACCESSCORP topped the volume list with 12.7 million, 9.4 million, and 6.3 million units, respectively. GEREGU, AIRTELAFRI, and MTNN, on the other hand, lead the value chart with 1.3bn, 867.0mn, and 596.4mn, respectively.

The performance of indices under our purview was more bullish, with three indices printing green and two indices printing red.

The Insurance index topped the gainers with 114bps, followed by the Oil and Gas and Insurance indexes, which gained 92bps and 32bps, respectively. The Banking and Consumer Goods indexes, on the other hand, fell by 93bps and 39bps, respectively.

The I&E and parallel market rates finished at 441.67/US$1.00 and 770/US$1.00, respectively, according to daily currency data. The current pricing of the P2P Forex market is 762.06/US$1.00. Nigeria’s external reserves are presently at US$37.56 billion.