Nigeria Stock Market Loses N54bn At End Of Trading Day

June 22, 2021051
The Nigerian stock market closed the trading day in a bearish mood, as the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.27 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.08 trillion against the N20.14 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,545.3 from 38,648.91.

The volume of shares declined to 209.21 million from the 220.63 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,390 against 2,952.

Share values dropped to N1.76 billion against N2.5 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

MEYER: Closed at N0.62 kobo, up 8.77 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N2.10 kobo, up 6.06 percent.

JBERGER: Closed at N20, up 4.71 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.52 kobo, up 4 percent.

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N0.97 kobo, up 3.19 percent.

Top Losers

FIDSON: Closed at N4.60 kobo, down 9.80 percent

LASACO: Closed at N1.36 kobo, down 9.33 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.30 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.41 kobo, down 8.89 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 5.17 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ACCESS with 22.71 million shares traded by investors.

Following was MANSARD with a share volume of 16.70 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 16.14 million shares.

Others are MBENEFIT with shares of 14.68 million and CHAMS with 13.47 million shares.

