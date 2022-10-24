Nigeria Stock Market Begins New Week On A Bullish Note

The local equities market opened the new trading week with a 0.2% rise, closing at 44,461.63 points. As a result, the market’s year-to-date (YTD) return increased to 4.1% from 3.9% the previous trading day.

The market’s top gainers were headed by REDSTAREX (+8.2%), BETAGLAS (+5.9%), and WAPIC (+5.9%), while the leading losers were UNILEVER (-10.0%), NEM (-9.5%), and LASACO (-4.6%).

The total volume traded decreased by 23.9% to 72.3 million units, but the total value exchanged increased by 15.1% to 2.2 billion. TRANSCORP, NGXGROUP, and GTCO topped the volume table with 11.3 million, 5.6 million, and 5.2 million units, respectively. However, AIRTELAFRI, NGXGROUP, and GTCO lead the value chart with 1.5 billion, 120.1 million, and 97.3 million dollars, respectively.

Four indices under our purview closed in red, except the Industrial Goods index, which closed in green. The company’s total assets climbed by 18.3% year on year to 2.3 trillion in 2021, up from 2.0 trillion in 2020. Total liabilities climbed by 24.5% in the same time to 1.4 trillion, up from 1.1 trillion in 2020.

For the fiscal year ended 2019, the company’s total asset worth was 1.7 trillion, up 2.8% from 1.6 trillion in 2018. Total liabilities climbed by 19.3% in 2019 to 844.5 billion, up from 707.9 billion in 2018.

The I&E and parallel market rates finished at 441.67/US$1.00 and 765/US$1.00, respectively, according to daily currency data. The current pricing of the P2P Forex market is 757.60/US$1.00. Nigeria’s external reserves are presently at US$37.68 billion.