Nigeria Still On Track Towards Renewable Energy Goal

August 4, 20210159
The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to achieving renewable energy goals, as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Stating this was the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, at the 2021 Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE).

The theme of the conference was ‘The Future of Energy – A Trilogy of Determinants: Climate Change, Public Health, and the Global Oil Market.’

“The scenario being projected by some energy experts is that energy transition to low carbon energy sources would make the world a better living place with a cleaner climate,” the minister said.

“I believe so too, likewise the Government of Nigeria.”

He added that Nigeria, while transitioning to renewable energy, would use the abundant gas resources for the “propulsion” of all sectors of the economy.

He said, “Let me state categorically that our approach towards the climate-change-net-zero-emission debate is to optimise the use of our abundant gas resource domestically as a transition fuel option towards meeting our Nationally Determined Contributions on climate change.

“As a government, we are determined to encourage more penetration of natural gas and its derivatives for domestic utilisation, power generation, gas-based industries and propulsion in all aspects of the national economy.

“This would in a fundamental manner address the great challenge posed by volatile oil market, the environmental issues and public health concerns.

“It is our belief that the distinguished Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) will be in the forefront of our quest to achieve the desired balance of clean environment, safe public health and a renewed global oil market.

“This SPE Annual International Conference and Exhibition will be an appropriate platform to bring to the front-burner the critical discussions that would forge a robust and implementable clean energy solutions pathway for Nigeria.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

