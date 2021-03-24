‘Nigeria Stands With Her Neighbours In Fight Against Terrorism’ Buhari

March 24, 2021 105

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday told the President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou of Nigeria’s support in the fight against terrorism.

The President stated this on Tuesday in a phone conversation with President Issoufou, following the recent killing of 137 people in the country.

President Buhari said, “Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and people of Niger Republic.

“Nigeria stands with all her neighbours in the fight against terrorism,” the President said.

President Buhari condemned the attack describing it as heinous.

Both Presidents also agreed to strengthen sub-regional security as a way to push back against Boko Haram and Islam in West Africa, ISWA’s worrisome assertiveness in sub- Sahara and Sahel regions.

