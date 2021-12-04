fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Nigeria Spent $402.74m On Debt Servicing In 18 Months

December 4, 20210103
Nigeria's Debt Hits N35.46trn After Buhari's Fresh Loan Request

Data obtained from the Debt Management Office (DMO) has revealed that the country spent $402.74m on servicing bilateral loans in 18 months from the end of 2019 to June 30, 2021.

It also revealed that Nigeria’s debt to China, France, Japan, India, and Germany rose to $4.26bn from $3.85bn within the same period.

As of December 31, 2019, Nigeria owed $3.18bn to the Exim Bank of China, $76.13m to France’s Agence Francaise Development, $361.75m to Japan International Cooperation Agency, $32.14m to the Exim Bank of India, and $202.27m to Germany’s Kreditanstalt Fur Wiederaufbua.

The bilateral loans accounted for 13.89 percent of the country’s total external debt of $27.67bn as of the first quarter of 2020 while a total of $94.99m was paid as debt service for bilateral loans in Q1 2020, with China and India $94.61m and $382,310 respectively. Japan, France, and Germany got nothing within this period.

The bilateral loans increased by $110m to $3.95bn on June 30, 2020, accounting for 12.54 percent of the total external debt of $31.48bn while the country spent $14.26m servicing the bilateral loans in Q2 2020, with France and Germany getting $14.22m and $44,340 respectively.

The debt owed to the five countries rose by $130m in Q3 to $4.08bn on September 30, 2020, making up 12.74 percent of the total external debt of $31.99bn and the cost of servicing bilateral loans stood at $114.6m in Q3, with China, India, and Germany getting $100.86m, $412,220 and $13.32m respectively.

Nigeria’s total indebtedness to these countries fell slightly by $2m to $4.06bn at the end of 2020, accounting for 12.17 percent of the total external debt of $33.35bn as of December 2020 while the country incurred a debt service cost of $34.34m in Q4, with China, France, and Germany receiving $20,000, $21.14m and $13.19m respectively.

The bilateral loans rose by $120m in the first three months of this year to $4.18bn, accounting for 12.73 percent of the total external debt of $32.86bn while a total of $106.33m was paid as debt service for bilateral loans in Q1 2021, with China and India receiving $102.2m and $4.13m.

The total debt owed to the five countries increased further to $4.25bn as of June 30, 2021, with China having $3.48bn; Japan, $74.77m; France, $482.15m; India, $34.59m; and Germany, $174.39m.

Bilateral loans accounted for 12.70 percent of the country’s total external debt of $33.47bn at the end of June, while it spent $38.22m servicing the loans in Q2 2021.

Wema Bank Signs Davido as Brand Ambassador

About Author

Nigeria Spent $402.74m On Debt Servicing In 18 Months
BWN
This is BizWatchNigeria. Nigeria's first online business Newspaper.

Related Articles

Buhari Appoints Ekpungu As EFCC Secretary COVERLEGAL
March 26, 20200370

EFCC Secures Conviction of Former NNPC Offical over ₦6 billion Fraud

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of a former Sales Assistant of the Nigerian Natio
Read More
NNPC COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
April 28, 20190345

NNPC Commits to Implementing Local Content Policy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will continue to support indigenous companies to boost the local content policy in the country. The NNPC
Read More
Oshiomole COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 22, 20190367

Group Mounts Pressure on Oshiomole to Resign as APC Chairman

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, again resonated yesterday when a group of pr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.