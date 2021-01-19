Nigeria, South Africa Record Increase In Daily COVID-19 Cases – Boss Mustapha

January 19, 2021 35

Mr Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Monday revealed that Nigeria and South Africa have continued to report the highest daily count of COVID-19 on the African continent.

The PTF Chairman noted that one in every five persons tested in Nigeria within the passing week turned out positive.

Boss Mustapha said South Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Algeria, and Kenya now account for 76% of all cases in the African region.

According to him, Nigeria has moved up to the third position in the highest cumulative caseload but remains 2nd for new cases and 5th highest in cumulative deaths in the WHO African region.

Mr Mustapha who doubles as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) said from the foregoing, testing has proven to have become more significant in the nation’s response, adding that the PTF still urges the State Governments to enable their EOCs to step up on sample collection and to maximise the capacities of the PCR Laboratories already established in their States.

He further disclosed that the PTF has also authorized the NCDC to immediately implement the 450 tests per LGA plan, nationwide, immediately, beginning with States that are at the forefront of resourcing and infrastructure.

Mr Mustapha reemphasized the need for all segments of the society to get involved in risk communication and community engagement.

He added that in the PTF’s continued collaboration with religious and traditional rulers, the taskforce aligns with the statements issued by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) guiding the sick and the elderly on the need to avoid large gatherings by staying at home.