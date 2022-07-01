Nigeria Sold $1bn Of Natural Gas To Portugal In 2022- NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) said on Thursday that it has sold more than $1 billion in natural gas to Portugal this year.

It made the announcement at the Nigeria-Portugal Business and Trade Forum, which was hosted on the margins of Nigeria’s President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari’s, state visit to Portugal (retd.).

Mele Kyari, Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, stated during the meeting that Nigeria has been delivering energy to Portugal for decades.

On Thursday, the NNPC’s official Twitter handle posted Kyari’s statements and Buhari’s visit.

The national oil firm said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is on a state visit to Portugal for the second United Nations Ocean Conference.

“On the sidelines of the event, President Muhammadu Buhari is leading a high-level Nigerian business delegation to the Nigeria-Portugal Business & Trade Forum.

“On the President’s delegation is the CEO NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, who highlighted the age-long energy partnership between the two countries, stressing that Nigeria supplies 70 per cent of energy imports to the European nation.”

The oil firm further quoted the NNPC boss as saying, “This year alone, we have sold over a billion-dollar worth of natural gas to Portugal.”

Kyari also noted that there were ample opportunities to grow the energy supply to Portugal. He told participants at the forum that Nigeria had invested in critical infrastructure to ensure domestic gas availability and increase gas supply to the international market.