Nigeria Sits on Huge Gas Resource

June 11, 2021
The Chairman of Nigeria Gas Association and Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Ed Ubong, said that the country had a huge gas resource base but failed to produce enough.

He said, “Nigeria is sitting on a large, huge resource base of gas, but how much gas are we producing? We are a top ten country when we talk of what we have but when you talk of what we are actually producing we begin to sit back, we are in the top 20 range.

“The gas development in Nigeria has a number of positives, over the last 30 years, we have doubled our domestic gas consumption and moved from about 200 and today in the domestic market we have close to 1.2pcf of gas flowing every day.”

Ubong said this at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit.

Speaking on the country’s gas resources, the Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Auwalu Sarki, said, “Nigeria attained the target of 200tcf of natural gas reserves by the Reserve Declaration as at Jan.1, 2019, before the 2020 target.

“Thereafter, government set a target to attain a Reserve Position of 2020tcf by 2030.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

