Nigeria Signs Oil and Gas Cooperation MoU with Saudi Arabia at Riyadh Economic Conference

Nigeria, represented by Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia on oil and gas cooperation. The announcement was made during the Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference in Riyadh.

The MoU, tailored toward specific goals within the oil and gas sector, aims to enhance technological exchange, increase investment flow, and strengthen strategic partnerships. Lokpobiri emphasized the mutual benefits of the collaboration, anticipating improved technological exchange, increased investment, and a more robust strategic partnership.

Earlier discussions between Lokpobiri and H.E. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia, focused on oil production quotas and strategic alliances in guiding the energy sector’s direction. The meeting aimed to boost cooperation and ensure oil production aligns with global demands.

Lokpobiri expressed satisfaction with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to mutual energy objectives, emphasizing the importance of close collaboration with OPEC partners. The collaboration aims not only to meet but surpass oil production goals, working toward a sustainable and prosperous energy future.

During the same economic conference, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan revealed that the Saudi Fund for Development would finalize agreements totaling 2 billion riyals ($533 million) with various African nations. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also inked initial agreements focusing on energy-related collaboration with countries including Nigeria, Senegal, Chad, and Ethiopia, reflecting the kingdom’s intentions to foster cooperation and investment in energy initiatives across Africa.