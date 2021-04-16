Nigeria Signs New Agreement With UN Targeting Achievement Of 2030 SDGs

April 16, 2021 85

The Federal Government has signed a new agreement with the United Nations (UN) that is targeted towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030.

This agreement was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama.

Onyeama was represented by women’s rights activitst and Multi-Country Office Representative, Ifeoma Charles.

The minister said, in a tweet, “On behalf of @NigeriaGov, I signed an Agreement with @UNOPS represented by

@IfeomaCharles, Multi-Country Office Rep. The Agreement is for a new development cooperation with initiatives towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals set in the UN Agenda 2030.”

What are the UN SDGs?

The United Nations, in September 2015, introduced the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that comprises 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The SDGs were anchored on the principle of “leaving no one behind”, according to the UN.

Included in the 17 SDGs are Zero Hunger, No Poverty, Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

Others are Reduced Inequality, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Life Below Water, Life on Land, Peace and Justice Strong Institutions, and Partnerships to achieve the Goal.