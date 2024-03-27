Nigeria Sets New Record with 721,522 Terabytes of Data Consumption in January 2024 – NCC

In January 2024, Nigeria witnessed a historic surge in data consumption, hitting a remarkable 721,522 terabytes, as reported by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This milestone marked the highest monthly data consumption ever recorded, surpassing the previous record of 713,200 terabytes set in December 2023.

According to data obtained from the NCC’s website, the country also experienced a significant increase in active Internet subscriptions, totaling 161,977,883. This figure reflected a notable rise from the 156,244,368 subscriptions recorded in January of the previous year.

The diverse range of Internet subscriptions comprised various service providers, including mobile telecommunications companies (telcos), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and fixed-line connections. Mobile subscriptions accounted for the majority, totaling 161,504,390, while Internet service providers recorded 213,876 subscriptions. Additionally, fixed wire connections amounted to 21,437, with VoIP reaching 238,180.

Despite a slight decline of 1.9 million Internet users compared to December 2023, dropping from 163.8 million to 161.9 million, Internet penetration remained robust at 42.53 percent. Notably, broadband subscriptions totaled 92,195,937 million, indicating a continued appetite for high-speed connectivity.

While 2G connections remained predominant, the proportion of 4G subscriptions showed a steady increase. Market share by network generations revealed that 2G accounted for 57.78 percent, while 3G subscriptions stood at 9.36 percent in January 2024. However, 4G subscriptions witnessed growth, rising from 31.33 percent in December 2023 to 31.75 percent in January 2024, indicating a preference for faster connectivity options.

Furthermore, 5G subscriptions accounted for 1.11 percent of all connections in Nigeria in January 2024, reflecting a slight increase from the previous month. However, Africa maintains the lowest 5G coverage globally, with only 6 percent coverage as of December 2023, according to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

The ITU report highlighted the persistence of older mobile technologies, such as 2G and 3G networks, across Africa, including Nigeria. These legacy technologies continue to play a significant role in delivering essential mobile services, particularly in regions with limited access to advanced networks like 4G and 5G.

Despite challenges, Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape demonstrates a growing demand for data and high-speed connectivity, underscoring the importance of continued investment in network infrastructure and technology innovation to meet evolving consumer needs.