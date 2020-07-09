Nigeria Set To Review Foreign Policy

Nigeria is to review her foreign policy in order to reflect current realities.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama revealed this on Wednesday while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of this week’s virtual cabinet meeting, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the review would be done during an all Nigeria being planned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“With regards to changing the foreign policy direction of the country, we need to have an all Nigerian meeting of stakeholders to look at our foreign policy review it, and to see in which direction it should be going.

“So, we have started in that process of organising this. We have held some seminars and we are putting in place the mechanism for doing that. It will be very inclusive because we are inviting all stakeholders to get their inputs,” he said.

The Minister emphasized that it is very important to hold the conference because it has been a while since the country reviewed its foreign policy direction.

Onyeama, who gave the scorecard of his ministry in the past one year, said the Foreign Affairs Ministry uses its Memoranda of Understanding at the bilateral level with many countries to enhance investments in Nigeria as well as create jobs.

Source: VON