Nigeria Set To Reopen Land Borders – Minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has revealed that the Federal Government may reopen the land borders soon.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the country, had in August 2019, closed its land borders to curtail illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into country from neighbouring West African nations.

Professional organisations, economists, individuals and Heads of countries like Ghana and Benin Republic had appealed to the President to reconsider the closure.

The President maintained that the borders would remain closed until the final report of the committee set up on the matter was considered.

However, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ahmed during an interview with State House correspondents on Wednesday disclosed that the Presidential Committee set up on the matter has completed its job and has recommended the reopening of the borders.

She said the committee would soon submit its report to President Buhari, following which a formal pronouncement would be made on the matter.