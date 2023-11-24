Nigeria Set To Host The West Africa Healthcare, Lab, & Pharma Week In April 2024

Informa Markets, the world’s leading event organiser, revealed today the launch of its event series —The West Africa Healthcare, Lab, and Pharma Week, set to take place in April 2024 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. The week-long event series will feature three major global platforms: Medic West Africa, Medlab West Africa, and Pharmaconex West Africa, with each event aimed at highlighting the recent technological innovations and advancements within these crucial sectors.

[L-R] Salma El Mestekawy, Senior Marketing Manager, Informa Markets; Ramy El Feky, Content Manager, Informa Markets; Dr Donald Ofili, Director & Deputy Registrar, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria; Nonye Umahi, Laboratory Quality Management System Expert; and Amogh Wadwalkar, Exhibition Manager, Informa Markets announcing the launch of The West Africa Healthcare, Laboratory, & Pharma Week set to hold in April 2024.

“The launch of The West Africa Healthcare, Lab, & Pharma Week is a significant milestone for Informa Markets and a testament to our commitment to supporting the growth and development of the healthcare, medical laboratory, and pharmaceutical sectors in the West African region,” said Amogh Wadwalkar, Exhibition Manager, at the media briefing. “The week-long series of events will bring together the largest gathering of the West African healthcare, lab, and pharma communities to engage in meaningful discussions, explore innovative solutions, and contribute to the growth and sustainability of the region’s economy and beyond.”

The West Africa Healthcare, Lab, & Pharma Week will kick off with the annual Medic West Africa exhibition and congress, which will return for its eleventh edition from April 17 – 19, 2024. This flagship event will span 4 halls at the Landmark Centre and host 6,000+ healthcare professionals and stakeholders from the region, and feature 200+ exhibitors from 32+ countries showcasing the latest healthcare innovations and solutions on display. In parallel to the exhibition, Medic West Africa will host six strategic conferences that aim to support healthcare stakeholders with worldwide healthcare management thinking and experience while creating a forum for regional networking.

Following Medic West Africa, Medlab West Africa will officially launch as a standalone event from 22 – 24 April 2024 at Landmark Centre. Medlab West Africa is an extension of the global Medlab event series which spans over 20+ years with shows in the Middle East, Asia, and East Africa. Medlab West Africa will host 3,500+ visitors and feature 150+ exhibitors from 30+ countries. The event will also feature six high-level accredited conferences for the medical laboratory community.

In co-location with Medlab West Africa, Pharmaconex West Africa will officially launch into the West African region, providing a comprehensive platform for the pharmaceutical community. Pharmaconex is a premier pharmaceutical exhibition that is associated with CPHI Global, the world’s largest pharmaceutical platform. Pharmaconex West Africa is set to host 2,000+ visitors and feature 100+ exhibitors from across the entire pharmaceutical value chain. Simultaneously, Pharmaconex West Africa will present a range of conferences and technical seminars, providing stakeholders with an opportunity to broaden their knowledge and stay abreast of the latest industry trends and best practices.

Ramy El Feky, Content Manager, Informa Markets, also stated: “Informa Markets has a long and successful history of bringing together the region’s healthcare industry, and we are excited to expand our offerings with the standalone launch of Medlab West Africa, and the official launch of Pharmaconex West Africa. This is a critical step forward in supporting the development of the region’s healthcare, medical laboratory, and pharmaceutical sectors. By bringing together industry leaders and professionals, we are fostering collaboration and innovation that will ultimately improve patient care across West Africa”.

The West Africa Healthcare, Lab, & Pharma Week is well-supported by government officials, industry professionals, medical associations, and many more. In his remarks, Dr Donald Ofili, Director & Deputy Registrar, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, praised Informa Markets for this initiative which will drive the transformation of regional healthcare across critical sectors.

He said, “The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria is collaborating with Informa Markets to host Medlab West Africa in 2024 because this is an initiative seeking to unlock the immeasurable potential of the medical laboratory sector. Considering the state of the health sector in Nigeria, it is imperative to fashion a new direction to enable the sector to grow sustainably. This is the time to bring in new ideas in terms of advocacy, research, and exhibitions, which is what Medlab West Africa 2024 will achieve. It will be very impactful in terms of connecting with the right stakeholders to ensure there is the right environment in place for professionals and businesses”.

In addition to the press conference, Informa Markets convened an exclusive roundtable event, fostering direct engagement with key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector. Industry leaders from the pharmaceutical industry, regulators and government officials, and pharmaceutical association representatives convened to shape the future of the industry in Nigeria. This exclusive gathering facilitated one-on-one conversations and fostered a collaborative environment for charting a course for the advancement of the sector.

The West Africa Healthcare, Lab, & Pharma Week will be held at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, from April 17-24, 2024. For more information, please visit www.medicwestafrica.com, www.medlab-westafrica.com, and www.pharmaconex-exhibition.com