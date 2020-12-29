fbpx
Nigeria Set To Ban UK, US Flights

December 29, 2020016
The National Assembly and the Ministry of Aviation are contemplating placing a ban on flights from the United Kingdom, the United States, and other countries with high rates of COVID-19.

This was made known by Senator Smart Adeyemi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, in an interview on Monday. He further disclosed that the announcement will be made in the coming week.

The move is viewed as the Federal Government’s safety measure to control the spread of the coronavirus.

In an interview with The PUNCH, the President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Prof Innocent Ujah, stated that travelers from the UK and the US were making the COVID-19 situation in country worse.

The NMA president stated, “Government knows that they (travellers from the UK and the US) are the ones responsible for increase in cases and the results have shown that and government knows what they should do.”

Although the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had on Thursday imposed fresh requirements on passengers from the UK and South Africa, flights from the two countries were not banned.

The PTF only opened registers for travellers from the two countries because of deadlier strains of coronavirus discovered there.

It, however, said there were no new strains of the virus in Nigeria. But there are fears that travellers who obtained fake COVID-19 results could have brought the new virus into the country.

According to worldometers.info, as of 6:55pm on Monday, the US had recorded 19,589,952 COVID-19 cases with 341,332 deaths.

The UK had 2,329,730 COVID-19 cases with 71,109 deaths. Sweden had 396,048 cases with 8,279 recorded.

