Nigeria Self-Sufficient In Rice Production At 9m Metric Tonnes Annually

June 25, 2021 75

The President, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Aminu Goronyo, said that Nigeria was self-sufficient in the production of rice, as the country produced 9 million metric tonnes of rice annually.

Goronyo said this on Thursday in Kaduna, noting that the country’s rice production capacity saw growth in the Buhari administration.

He said that prior to the incumbent administration, Nigeria produced only 2 million metric tonnes of rice annually.

“Before the coming of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2015, we used to produce just about two million metric tons of rice paddies annually,” Goronyo said.

“Today, we can boast of nine million metric tons annually; there is a clear difference and now we can boldly say that Nigeria is self-sufficient in rice.”

As the rains have begun to pour, farmers have been equipped with farming tools and equipment, as part of an agreement with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sell rice paddy at lower rates to millers.

Goronyo added, “We will sell the paddy to the millers at N190 per kilogram as against the price range of N200 to N230 per kilogram sold by others.

“The directive came from the CBN that we reduce the price so that millers can also sell to Nigerians at a cheap rate.”