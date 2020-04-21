Nigeria Sees Highest Inflation Rate in Nearly Two Years

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate for March 2020 rose marginally by 0.06 percent points higher than the 12.20 percent rate recorded in February.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its report released on Tuesday.

According to the report released after a few days delay, the figures rose marginally by 0.06 per cent points to put the Consumer Price Index at 12.26 percent (year on year) in March, the highest since April 2018.

Similarly, the composite food index rose to 14.98 percent, largely driven by an increase in basic food prices.

The ‘All items less farm produce,’ also known as core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce, stood at 9.73 percent in March 2020.

This represents an increase of 0.3 percent when compared with the 9.43 per cent recorded in February 2020.

The urban inflation rate also rose to 12.93 percent, while the rural inflation rate moved up to 11.64 percent, year-on-year in the previous month.

While gathering the data, the NBS noted the lockdown ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

It also took note of the several disruptions to normal economic activities in several other states which began in April but stated that they did not have any major impact on the March 2020 Inflation which the report focused on.

“The corresponding twelve-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index was 12.15 percent in March 2020 (this is higher than 12.03 percent reported in February 2020), while the corresponding rural inflation rate in March 2020 was 11.14 percent compared to 11.09 percent recorded in February 2020,” the report read.

Source: Channels TV