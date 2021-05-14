fbpx
Nigeria Sees Decline In Oil, Gas Sector In Q4, 2020 – OPEC

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Nigeria Sees Decline In Oil, Gas Sector In Q4, 2020 – OPEC

May 14, 20210107
Nigeria Sees Decline In Oil, Gas Sector In Q4, 2020 - OPEC

Nigeria’s oil and gas industry growth suffered a 19.8 percent decline in the fourth quarter of 2020, this is In with its 2019 record, covering a similar timeline, this is according to data from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

According to OPEC’s, country-by-country analysis of developments within member countries in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), the oil cartel revealed that in the previous month, it fell by 13.9 per cent, although the non-oil sector grew by 1.7 per cent.

The report shows that Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 0.1 percent year-on-year in Q4, 2020 after the sector witnessed a 3.6 percent contraction in Q3, 2020, which marks the first positive quarterly growth having undergone a decline in demand in the last three quarters following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The non-oil sector expanded 1.7 percent, recovering from a 2.5 percent decline in 3Q,2020, mainly driven by growth in the telecommunications and information services sectors.

“Other important contributions came from the agricultural sector, which expanded by 3.4 percent y-o-y in 4Q, 2020. Meanwhile, the oil sector dropped by 19.8 percent y-o-y after a 13.9 percent y-o-y contraction in 3Q, 2020,” the report for May stated.

READ A:LSO: 12 Power Plants Generate Zero Electricity As Blackout Persists

OPEC noted that in 2020, the economy shrank 1.9 percent y-o-y, following a 2.3 percent y-o-y growth in 2019, while inflation was still structurally high in the first quarter of this year, with the annual inflation rate surging to 18.17 per cent in March 2021, the highest rate since January 2017 amid the sustained impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has also left the Naira in a weak state.

At the same time, Russia and Oman in April increased their outputs, thereby lowering the compliance rate by OPEC+, with nine non-OPEC countries that participate in the cuts overproducing by 347,000 barrels per day, equating to a compliance rate of 85 percent, the lowest level for the 12 months that the pact had been in force.

About Author

Nigeria Sees Decline In Oil, Gas Sector In Q4, 2020 – OPEC
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVID-19: FG Advances With January 18 Resumption Date [ MAIN ]COVID-19 NewsEDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 15, 20210242

COVID-19: FG Advances With January 18 Resumption Date

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Despite oppositions from various quarters, the federal government has decided to move forward with the resumption date of January 18 for schools in the coun
Read More
Win with People Management/Strategy/FinanceNEWSLETTER
July 1, 20190161

Helping New Employees To Hit The Ground Running

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Everyone will like to hire people who are ready to “hit the ground running” from as early as possible. Getting peak performance from your new em
Read More
National Issues NEWSNEWSLETTER
October 30, 20200628

Femi Adesina Releases Details of Meeting Between Buhari and Former Heads of State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In what he described as “very touching,” presidential aide, Femi Adesina has given details of the meeting between Nigeria’s former heads of state and Presid
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.