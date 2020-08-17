Nigeria Sees Decline in COVID-19 Daily Figure, Records 298 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded 298 new cases of the Coronavirus disease.

This brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 49,068.

36,497 people have been discharged and there have been 975 deaths.

The National Center for Disease Control announced Plateau has 108 new cases, Kaduna, 49, Lagos 47 and Ogun 18.

Others are; Osun-17 FCT-15 Ondo-14 Edo-8 Oyo-6 Akwa Ibom-4 Cross River-4 Borno-3 Ekiti-2 Bauchi-1 Kano-1 Rivers-1.

Source: VON