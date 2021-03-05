Nigeria Sees COVID-19 Figure Surge To 708, Highest In 2 Weeks

March 5, 2021 142

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), recorded 708 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — marking the highest single-day count in almost two weeks.

The fresh cases were confirmed across 21 states with Adamawa being the most affected having 180 new cases, Lagos and Ondo State recorded 141 and 60 respectively.

The NCDC reports that the total number of infections recorded to date is 157,671, while noting that 136,335 patients have been so far been discharged.

A state by state breakdown of the figure for Thursday;

Adamawa (180), Lagos (141), Ondo (60), Anambra (54), Rivers (41), Taraba (33), Edo (30), Abia (22), Kaduna (22), FCT (21), Akwa Ibom (20), Kano (20), Plateau (11), Ekiti (10), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (10), Bayelsa (7), Ogun (5), Osun (5), Oyo (5), and Gombe (1).

The Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, announced that vaccination will commence on Friday, with the President and Vice President expected to receive shots of the vaccine on Saturday.