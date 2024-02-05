Nigeria Seeks N146bn For Marina Shoreline Fix Up

According to David Umahi, the Minister of Works, N146 billion is needed to rehabilitate the shorelines of Marinas. He made this statement most recently when he and the Minister of Finance and the Economy, Wale Edu, together inspected the lagoon portions of the Third Mainland’s Carter and Eko Bridges.

The minister expressed alarm over the deterioration of the Marina shorelines, claiming that the foundation of the Lagos Blue Rail Line was at risk. “Even though the shorelines need N146 billion, only N1 billion was available for the project in the budget,” he stated.

Umahi, however, promised that the repairs on three significant Lagos bridges would be finished quickly. The ministers also examined the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Carter Bridge’s underdeck, the Ijora segment of the Eko Bridge, and the ongoing flyover rehabilitation at Lotto Junction.

In an interview with reporters, Umahi stated that the purpose of the joint review was to provide his counterparts in Finance and Economy with personal knowledge of the projects and their associated costs.

According to Umahi, the Tinubu had authorized funding for extensive repairs on the third Mainland Bridge’s two carriageways, resolved issues with the slab parts, and made sure the bridges were properly maintained.

Umahi stated that she was happy with the continuing maintenance being done on the Third Mainland Bridge’s upper deck and that she expected the repairs to be finished and the bridge reopened for traffic by April.

“It is going to be a classic reinstated bridge by the time we finish. Contractors will begin work on the underdeck and lagoon sections of the Third Mainland and Carter Bridges next week.

“Advertisements for bids for facilities on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway are also set to begin within a week.”

More so, Edun expressed satisfaction with the designs, implementation, and costs of the projects.

Edun assured of adequate funding of all infrastructure in line with the core agenda of the President to further grow the nation’s economy.

He said, “The Federal Government is working towards achieving a 77 per cent increase in its internally generated revenue to boost the economy and fund critical infrastructure across the nation.”

Edun restated the commitment of President Tinubu to economic growth, restoration and digitalisation of the economy, infrastructural development, and putting policies in place while blocking long-standing leakages caused by fuel subsidies.

He urged the NNPC Ltd to take advantage of opportunities in the oil market to shore up revenue for the country.

Earlier, the ministers had also inspected the ongoing rehabilitation of the top deck of the Third Mainland Bridge.