Nigeria Requires $35 Billion for Nationwide Concrete Road Construction – Umahi

Senator Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works, has disclosed that Nigeria needs $35 billion in funding from the Federal Government to kickstart concrete road construction projects nationwide. This announcement was made during a meeting with Shuaib Audu, the Minister of Steel Development, held at the Ministry of Works headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting served as a brainstorming session between the two ministers, focusing on harnessing opportunities presented by the Ajaokuta Steel Plant for the development of concrete road infrastructure in Nigeria. Umahi highlighted that the defunct Ajaokuta steel company would contribute significantly to the road infrastructure development plan, providing over 16% of the materials required for the construction of Nigerian roads using concrete pavement.

According to a press statement released by Chief Press Secretary Orji Uchenna, the collaboration between the two ministries aims to execute the Federal Government’s action plans for national development, creating job opportunities, wealth, and fostering industrialization.

Umahi outlined the financial requirements for the ambitious project, stating, “We need a lot of money to start but we decided to face it, and God has given us an idea. We need about $35 billion to start. If we start waiting for FG, it might become difficult.”

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaib Audu, shared plans to restart steel production at the Ajaokuta Steel Plant, revealing its crucial role in supplying a significant quantity of steel wrought for the over 30,000 kilometers of roads the Federal Government aims to develop nationwide.

Audu emphasized the economic benefits of the collaboration, expressing, “And we are to achieve 2 or 3 things: one, to create job opportunities for Nigerians as a whole; two, to ensure that the corridor around the North Central Zone and around the Ajaokuta Warri axis is busy with activities, and thirdly, the plant has been inactive for close to four decades, and we are here to restart the plant within the shortest possible time.”