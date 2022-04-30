fbpx

Nigeria Requires 100,000MW To Address Electricity Crisis – Ex-minister

April 30, 2022060
Prof. Barth Nnaji, a former Minister of Power, claims that Nigeria requires approximately 100,000 megawatts of power to address the country’s continuous electrical crisis.

Nnaji made the remarks while speaking to journalists in Enugu on Friday on the state of Nigeria’s power sector.

He blamed the sector’s problems on the supply value chain, noting that the country faced challenges in power generation, transmission, and distribution.

All of this, he said, had made it impossible to provide adequate power to the users.

“Nigeria is a country of more than 200 million people and needs more than 100,000 megawatts of power and infrastructure,” Nnaji said.

 The former power minister said the power project of Geometric Power Ltd., his company, in Aba had the capacity to provide power in Aba within six months.

 “We are installing meters to bridge the disagreement gap between customers and suppliers of electricity.

 “I support unbundling of power sector where states will be allowed to own and manage their own power supply,” he said.

 According to him, the company had invested heavily in power distribution in Aba to strengthen distribution.

He added that distribution companies had to do the same thing to improve power supply.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

