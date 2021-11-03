Nigeria Requires $1.5trn In 10 years To Tackle Infrastructure Deficit – Buhari

November 3, 2021 191

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday at the COP26, stated that $1.5 trillion is needed within a 10-year period to accomplish an appreciable level of infrastructural growth in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement released by the spokesperson to the President, Garba Shehu

COP26 is presently taking place in Glasgow, Scotland.

Buhari stated that his administration has prioritized infrastructure development in Nigeria , while being mindful of the importance of new investments in critical sectors of the nation’s economy in the lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

READ ALSO: Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 2nd November 2021

“There is a nexus between infrastructural development and the overall economic development of a nation,” Buhari said.

“My administration identified this early enough as a major enabler of sustainable economic development and the realisation of other continental and global development aspirations, particularly the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

“On my assumption of office in 2015, Nigeria faced a huge infrastructure deficit and the total National Infrastructure Stock was estimated at 35% of our Gross Domestic Product.

“In solving these problems, we embarked on a massive infrastructure expansion programme in the areas of Health care, Education, Transportation, Manufacturing, Energy, Housing, Agriculture, and Water Resources.

“We provided more financial resources for these policies, charted new international partnerships and pursued liberalisation policies to allow private sector participation.

“We introduced the revised National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan – a policy document that ensures our infrastructure expansion projects is cross-sectorally integrated and environmentally friendly.”

Buhari lauded the G7 countries plan to mobilise hundreds of billions of dollars of infrastructure investment for low- and middle-income countries.

He added that the ‘Build Back Better World’ plan, an initiative of the G7 countries, is expected to be a value-driven, high-standard, and transparent infrastructure partnership.

He told the world leaders that Nigeria is open to investment in infrastructural development.

‘‘Nigeria is ready for your investments in infrastructural development in the country,” he said.

‘‘My administration has established a clear legal and regulatory framework for private financing of infrastructure to establish a standard process, especially on the monitoring and evaluation process.

‘‘We look forward to working with you in this regard.”