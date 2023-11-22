Nigeria Reports 172 Crude Oil Theft Incidents in a Week – NNPCL

Between November 11 and 17, Nigeria witnessed 172 incidents of crude oil theft, as disclosed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in its weekly series, “Energy and You,” broadcast on the NTA network. The NNPCL’s findings spanned various locations across different states.

The report outlined 67 illegal refineries discovered in Oowodokpokpo and Obodo-Omadino in Delta state, Ekeremor in Bayelsa state, Ohaji-Egbema in Imo state, Owaza in Abia state, and Emoha in Rivers state. Additionally, 12 vessels were identified with Automatic Identification System (AIS) infractions, and 8 illegal connections were detected in Abia, Imo, and Rivers states. The survey also uncovered 5 cases of vandalism and located 5 illegal storage sites in Ughelli, Iyede, Olomoro, and Tori in Delta state.

Security agencies reported the discovery of 54 wooden boats used for transporting stolen crude in Delta state, along with 18 vehicle arrests in Patani, Kwale, Ughelli, and Abraka in Delta state. Three oil spills were identified during the week, and 27 suspects involved in crude oil theft were apprehended.

Breaking down the incidents, the NNPCL reported 12 arrests in the Deep Blue water, 45 in the Western region, 44 in the Central region, and 71 in the Eastern region within the oil-producing areas of the Niger Delta.

In the broader context, Senator Ned Nwoko informed the Senate on October 10, 2023, that Nigeria had incurred losses amounting to N2 trillion due to crude oil theft in the ongoing year. In 2022, the daily loss was approximately 437,000 barrels of crude oil, valued at around $23 million, due to criminal activities. The situation worsened in March 2023, with Nigeria experiencing a loss of 65.7 million barrels of crude oil, valued at $83 per barrel, resulting in a revenue drop of N2.3 trillion.

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, revealed in August 2023 that the country was losing 400,000 barrels of oil every day to crude oil thieves. Despite having the capacity to produce 2 million barrels daily, current production falls below 1.6 million barrels.

Crude oil theft in Nigeria occurs at both local and international levels, involving a complex network of entities collaborating with local security forces and influential groups. This operation includes pilfering oil from onshore and offshore facilities and transporting it out of the country, contributing significantly to revenue loss for Nigeria.